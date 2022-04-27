STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad to have Olectra’s biggest e-bus plant

In a major boost to the EV industry in Telangana, Olectra is all set to establish country’s biggest EV bus manufacturing factory in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the EV industry in Telangana, Olectra is all set to establish country’s biggest EV bus manufacturing factory in Hyderabad.A subsidiary of MEIL Group, Olectra Greentech Limited is a pure-electric bus manufacturer and India’s first ever electric bus manufacturer, having produced and deployed all variants of electric buses in the country. 

After leading in the commercial run of electric buses, the company is expanding its product line in the e-mobility segment for three-wheeler electric autos and electric trucks.Now, the company is set to build a state-of-the-art EV manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has already allotted to Olectra 150 acres of land in the Seetharampur Industrial Park, Shabad mandal in Rangareddy district. 

The facility, which will be a fully automated plant, will manufacture 10,000 electric buses of various models per year. The plant will also manufacture three-wheelers, trucks, light commercial vehicles and medium commercial vehicles. According to Olectra, production at this one of its kind manufacturing facility will commence in FY 2023. Foundation stone will be laid in May and works will be completed in a year’s time.

Recently, Olectra commenced 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper trials here as part of its initiative to expand its product portfolio into the electric truck segment. Olectra tipper, with a 220-km range on a single charge, is built with a heavy-duty bogie suspension tipper capable of managing gradability of more than 25 per cent.

