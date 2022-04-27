Pack of Stray dogs kill toddler in Golconda

By Express News Service

TELANGANA: In a shocking incident, a pack of stray dogs attacked a toddler at Golconda in the city late on Tuesday. The victim identified as Anas Ahmed was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

The boy's family resides at Seven Galli located between Golconda fort's main gate and Fateh Darwaza.

On Tuesday night around 8.30, when his parents were busy at home, the child was playing outside. A pack of dogs passing by, pounced on him, dragged him into an abutting open area, and continued to attack him.

Listening to his screams, parents and locals rushed to his rescue and chased away the dogs, while the boy was found with deep injuries in the throat and other body parts.

Anas Ahmed, aged two and half years. ( Photo | EPS)

His parents rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead. His parents refused to lodge a complaint with the police.