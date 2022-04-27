STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay special increment arrears to High court employees, Telangana state told

The petitioner argued that the Employees of the High Court also had participated in the movement.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to pay Special increment to High Court Employees from August 1, 2014, instead of  January 1, 2019,  in a plea filed by T Yakaiah, Assistant Registrar (retired) questioning the non-implementation of GO  23 pertaining to special increment to Telangana government employees, to the High Court Employees.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili gave the direction after the petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar informed the court that the Government of Telangana has issued GO 23 in 2014, sanctioning the Telangana State Special increment for the employees who took part in the Telangana movement.

The petitioner argued that the Employees of the High Court also had participated in the movement. The State of Telangana’s appointed date was June 2, 2014, but the Common High Court for both States was bifurcated on January 1, 2019.

The GO pertaining to special increment implemented for all the employees working in Telangana including the employees of State subordinate judiciary services in the State. But the said GO has not been implemented for the Employees of the High Court, who were working in the Common High Court.

After the bifurcation of the Common High Court,  the GO was made applicable to employees of the Telangana High Court with effect from January 1, 2019, instead of August 1, 2014, which is illegal, discriminatory, and in violation of Article 14, 21, and 300A of the Constitution. After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the division bench directed the State to pay the Special increment to the Telangana HC employees with retrospective effect from August 1, 2014.

GO pertaining to special increment

