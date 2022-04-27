STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM stresses need for 'alternative political force', says Hyderabad will play key role

"The idea of the alternative political force is not to change the government, but to change the living standards of the people," Rao said

Published: 27th April 2022 02:57 PM

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Underscoring the need to build an 'alternative political force' for the country, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao hinted that Hyderabad would play a key role in this.

In his inaugural address at the TRS 21st foundation day celebrations here on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar Rao said the alternative political force did not mean bringing two or three Chief Ministers on one platform or uniting some political parties. The actual need was to set an alternative political and development agenda for the country.

"The alternative political force is not a third front or fourth front. It is not intended to bring down someone from power or to make someone Prime Minister. The agenda of the alternative political force is intended to empower the people," Rao said.
He said it was good if some efforts to correct the ills of the country started from Hyderabad.

"The idea of the alternative political force is not to change the government, but to change the living standards of the people," Rao said.

Stating that successive governments at the Centre failed to utilise available resources like water, power and others, Rao wanted an alternative economic, industrial and integrated agriculture policy for the country.

Of the 13 resolutions to be adopted in the meeting, 11 were against the BJP-led central government.

