Telangana state to fill 503 Group-I posts, 95 per cent reserved for locals

Notification issued for the first time after formation of Telangana

Published: 27th April 2022

Both the waves of Covid-19 resulted in major job losses in Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time since formation of Telangana, a notification to fill 503 Group I posts across 18 job roles was issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on Tuesday. According to officials, 95% of these jobs will be reserved for local candidates. The government has also decided to implement sports quota as well as reservation for candidates from economically weaker sections (EWS).

According to TSPSC, the online applications will be accepted from May 2 and the last date to submit applications is May 31. These examinations will be held in a two tier format — preliminary tests with objective type questions followed by written tests (main) which will be of conventional descriptive type. The main exam will be for 900 marks with six papers.The preliminary tests are likely to be held in July/August, 2022 in all the 33 districts of the State and mains will be conducted in November/December.

Exams in Urudu too

For the first time, in addition to English and Telugu, the exam papers will also be set in Urdu language. 
The officials have also informed that the number of candidates who will be picked up from prelims to mains will be 50 times the total available vacancies in each multi-zone. Here the rule of reservation for community, gender, EWS, physically handicapped and sports will be followed.The highest number of vacancies are for the posts of Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs). 

To expedite the selection process, the officials are also looking into the possibility of digital evaluation for the main exam. The announcement brings cheers to lakhs of job seekers who have been hoping to bag government jobs ever since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced early this year that notifications will be issued to fill hundreds of vacancies in the government departments.

