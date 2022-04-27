TRS Sarpanch and husband of MPTC attack Panchayat Secretary in Telangana, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Panchayat Secretary in Nalgonda district was attacked by a Sarpanch and husband of an MPTC, who belong to the TRS. An argument over setting up of a TRS flagpost preceded the alleged assault. The official received injuries on the head.

The victim R Laxma Reddy, the Panchayat Secretary of Chamalapalli village in Chandur mandal. along with Sarpanch Erraiah, MPTC Venkatamma’s husband Venkataiah were attending a programme at the MDO on Monday.

Erraiah and Venkataiah asked Laxma Reddy to permit the setting up of a TRS flagpost in the village. He didn’t refuse, but said that they can discuss it in the meeting and pass a resolution. This led to an argument between them. It was found that the victim and accused had differences since the cheque authority was entrusted to the Panchayat Secretary.

With all the differences stirring up, Erraiah and Venkataiah pounced on Laxma Reddy. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and was even discharged later.A case under Sections 353, 332 and 504 of the IPC was registered against the accused.