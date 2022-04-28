STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress dares CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to debate on governance

Earlier in the day, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy likened the TRS to a snake that has invaded an ant’s nest.

Published: 28th April 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Challenging the claims of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress challenged him to a debate on eight years of TRS governance. Congress leaders B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Mallu Ravi invited Rao to a debate. 

“KCR duped everyone who had aspired for separate Telangana. None other than the TRS and KCR family got benefited. While TRS assets stand at thousands of crores, KCR family alone has assets worth more than one lakh crore. Congress is ready for a debate on any issue, does the TRS have guts to face it?” they asked. 

Earlier in the day, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy likened the TRS to a snake that has invaded an ant’s nest. “Kalvakuntla family has transformed itself from rags to riches and has wealth which would belittle the erstwhile Nizam. KCR’s family’s prosperity was achieved at the cost of Telangana’s tragedy,” he tweeted.

