GHMC imposed fines on TRS leaders, Talasani, Danam fined for flexis 

In Warangal recently, Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani herself set up flexis on the occasion of the visit of Minister KT Rama Rao recently and was fined by the GWMC.

Published: 28th April 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the party flag at the 21st plenary of the TRS at the HICC, while women leaders, right, give a thumbs up on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC imposed fines on TRS leaders including a minister for erecting banners and flexies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion of the ruling party’s plenary at the HICC on Wednesday.In Warangal recently, Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani herself set up flexis on the occasion of the visit of Minister KT Rama Rao recently and was fined by the GWMC.

On Wednesday, fines were imposed on Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs Danam Nagender, TRS general secretary Kaleru Venkatesh, Corporators, former corporators, and several other TRS leaders by the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of the GHMC for painting Hyderabad pink with banners, festoons, and bunting.

The fines that were imposed ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The highest fine of Rs 1 lakh was slapped against TRS Leader Shaik Hameed. Fines of Rs 50,000 and Rs 15,000 were imposed against TRS social media convener Y Satish Reddy.  Another Rs 50,000 fine was imposed on TRS leader Srinivas Yadav Erragulla for erecting banners in HiTec City.

Srinivas Yadav, Kaleru Venkatesh, Danam Nagender, and other MLAs topped the list, as dozens of fines were imposed on them starting from Rs 5,000. The Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) started generating e-challans since Tuesday night after netizens posted photos on Twitter.

