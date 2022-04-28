Governor dictating terms in states not good, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Without taking the name of Tamilisai Soundararajan, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao opposed Governors calling the shots in several States, in his address to party leaders at HICC on Wednesday.

Rao’s remarks on the gubernatorial system assured significance in the wake of the ever-widening gap between the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan.Rao explained to the party leaders how Governors were dictating terms in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and other States.“The Maharashtra Governor did not act on the State Cabinet’s recommendation on MLC candidates for over one year.

The Tamil Nadu Governor did not approve a Bill adopted in the Assembly,” Rao said. He later recalled how the then chief minister NT Rama Rao was removed by the Governor and how his government was reinstated following public protests.