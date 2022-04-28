STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Governor dictating terms in states not good, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao’s remarks on the gubernatorial system assured significance in the wake of the ever-widening gap between the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan.

Published: 28th April 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Without taking the name of Tamilisai Soundararajan, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao opposed Governors calling the shots in several States, in his address to party leaders at HICC on Wednesday. 

Rao’s remarks on the gubernatorial system assured significance in the wake of the ever-widening gap between the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan.Rao explained to the party leaders how Governors were dictating terms in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and other States.“The Maharashtra Governor did not act on the State Cabinet’s recommendation on MLC candidates for over one year. 

The Tamil Nadu Governor did not approve a Bill adopted in the Assembly,” Rao said. He later recalled how the then chief minister NT Rama Rao was removed by the Governor and how his government was reinstated following public protests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp