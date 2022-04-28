STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Housing sales in Telangana increased in fiscal year 2021

In fact, affordable residential and commercial property rates are a prime factor driving real estate activity in the city. 

HYDERABAD: While the Hyderabad housing market appears to be unstoppable with new launches and sales momentum post Covid-19, the city remaining the most affordable residential market among the top seven cities at approximately Rs 4,450 per sq ft, the industry feels that there is ample scope for growth.

According to a report by Anarock, housing sales in Hyderabad have increased almost three-fold in 2021 over the preceding year. In fact, affordable residential and commercial property rates are a prime factor driving real estate activity in the city. 

Hyderabad saw approximately 25,400 housing units sold in 2021, a 197 per cent Y-o-Y growth over 2020. Lower home loan rates, discounts by developers, and the growing post-pandemic inclination for home ownership helped boost sales. In Q1 2022, the city saw 13,140 units sold, registering the highest sales growth of 199 percent among the top seven cities over the corresponding period in 2021.

Robust sales in the last year trimmed housing inventory overhang from 53 months in Q1 2021 to approximately 27 months in Q1 2022 — a massive 26-months decline.  Hyderabad housing prices witnessed the biggest annual rise of 5 percent in average property prices among the top seven cities — from Rs 4,240 per sq ft in Q1 2021 to Rs 4,450 per sq ft in Q1 2022.

In terms of new residential supply, Hyderabad registered an all-time high of new launches in 2021, 234 percent higher than the average historical yearly supply. In Q1 2022, Hyderabad was second only to MMR in new launches, accounting for a 24 percent share among the top seven cities. 

West Hyderabad was the major contributor to new launches in Q1 2022, accounting for 60 percent of the city’s new supply. North Hyderabad came second, contributing 32 per cent of the city’s new launches. East and South Hyderabad together accounted for a mere 5 per cent of new residential units launched.

