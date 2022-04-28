In viral clip, TRS MLC abuses, threatens Circle Inspector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an audio clip that has gone viral, a voice, purported to be that of TRS MLC and former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, is heard abusing the Circle Inspector Rajender Reddy of Tandur town, in Vikarabad district. The MLC can be heard abusing the CI in filthy language, using several cuss words.

SP Vikarabad N Koti Reddy told Express that a case has been registered against Mahender Reddy under Sections 353, 504, 506 of IPC, at Tandur town police station. The caller, purportedly the MLC, is heard questioning the CI, about “rowdy sheeters” attending a programme at a temple recently.

When the CI replies that the people in question were accompanying local MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, the voice turns menacing. He showers the CI with the choicest of abuse, even challenging the cop to record the call, stating that the recording would not affect him in any way.

When CI Rajender responds, “Sir, please talk properly,” the voice grows louder and he unleashes some filthy cuss words. Further on in the clip, the caller is heard threatening the CI of dire consequences even if he is transferred to another place. Later, he is heard accusing the CI of being involved in illegal sand transportation and threatens to catch the CI red-handed.

According to sources, Mahender Reddy has been involved in similar issues of verbal abuse on several occasions ever since he lost the election in Tandur Assembly constituency to Rohith Reddy in 2018.He has reportedly abused and threatened several district officials. A few days ago, an SI was allegedly abused in full public view by the MLC.

CI Rajender could not be reached as his official phone was switched off. The TS Police Officers Association also condemned Mahender Reddy’s unacceptable language in the matter.Meanwhile, followers of Rohith Reddy lodged a complaint against Mahender Reddy, stating that the MLC insulted them by addressing them as rowdy sheeters during the telephonic conversation with the CI. Following this, followers of Rohith Reddy and the MLC clashed in the town.