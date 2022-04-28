STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India needs a visionary like CM KCR: IT Minister K T Rama Rao

TRS government is synonymous with success while BJP is now known for its failures, asserts KTR

Published: 28th April 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the party flag at the 21st plenary of the TRS at the HICC, while women leaders, right, give a thumbs up on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the TRS government was synonymous with success while the BJP regime was now known for its failures, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the country was in need of a visionary leader like K Chandrasekhar Rao.Addressing the party plenary at the HICC on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that the policies of Telangana were a role model for the country to emulate. 

“We do not need leaders who pursue divisive politics. We need a leader with a vision. KCR is our torchbearer,” Rama Rao said. He said that the “golmol” Gujarat model was not required for the country. “The country needs a “golden Telangana” model, the TRS working president said.Rama Rao alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about double engine growth, the fact was that prices of essential commodities and fuel, as well as religious strife and communalism have doubled under his rule. 

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao with son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the HICC

“The country is being run on emotions. The Union government has failed to provide employment to youths,” Rama Rao stated. He said that the Modi government was now known for its failures, whereas the TRS government was synonymous with success.“Modi was anti-farmer, whereas KCR constructed Kaleshwaram and implemented various welfare schemes for the tillers,” Rama Rao said.

No Team India: Harish

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Modi was talking about Team India, but the fact was that there was no team or theme, except political games.He said that though the BJP was talking about double engine growth, it was actually creating hurdles for Telangana which has taken rapid strides of progress. 

“The Modi government is the first government to not implement recommendations of the Finance Commission,” Harish Rao said.By declaring that it would not buy parboiled rice, the Centre imposed a burden of Rs 3,000 crore on the State government, the Finance Minister pointed out. He demanded the cesses being collected by the Centre too should be brought under the divisible pool of taxes.

