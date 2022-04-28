STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercury crosses 45 degree celsius in parts of Telangana 

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time this year, temperatures soared above 45- degree mark in many parts of the State on Wednesday. Many places in Adilabad and Jagtial districts witnessed temperatures between 45° C-46° C, making it the hottest day of the season. 

In Hyderabad, temperatures were above 40° C.According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Jainad in Adilabad district recorded the highest temperature of 45.7° C, followed by Bela (45.6° C and Adilabad Urban (45.3° C).

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 10.2 mm was recorded at Kalwakurthy (Nagarkurnool district). Maximum temperature of 44.9° C was recorded at Jainad in Adilabad district and the lowest temperature of 21.5° C was recorded at Marpally in Vikarabad district.

As per the forecast, light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the State for the next three days. However, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 41° C- 45 ° C. 
Temperatures are likely to be higher by 3-4 degree Celsius from normal in many parts of the State in the next two days, the forecast said.

