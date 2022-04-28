Only less than 10 per cent of domestic violence victims seek help, says study by APOLLO group

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 70.5 per cent of married women reported domestic violence and despite 89 per cent of them being aware that it is punishable by law, only 9.5 per cent sought help, according to a community-based cross-sectional study by Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, conducted in the slums of Shaikpet mandal in Hyderabad. According to the National Family Health Survey, the prevalence rate of spousal domestic violence against ever-married women in Telangana is 36.4 per cent, higher than the national average of 25.3 per cent.

The study, Prevalence and Associated Factors of Domestic Violence Among Married Women in an Urban Slum in South India, was conducted among married women in the age group of 18 to 45 years residing in urban slums. They were asked regarding socio-demographic details, types of domestic violence, help-seeking behaviours, awareness and outcome and the victims of violence were also towards medical and legal help, and further counselling.

Woman’s older age, illiteracy, longer married life, husband’s early exposure to abuse and alcohol intake were found to be significant factors contributing to domestic violence. Husband’s exposure to abuse in childhood and alcohol intake were found to be independent predictors of domestic violence.According to the study, physical violence includes slapping, hitting, kicking, beating, pushing, attacking with objects, etc. emotional (psychological) violence in terms of insulting, humiliating, intimidating, and threatening to harm.

Sexual violence includes forced sexual intercourse, degrading sexual act and against the woman’s interest. Controlling behaviours like isolating from family and friends, monitoring movements, restricting finance, education, medical care, etc, were also noticed.Among the women who reported domestic violence, 67 per cent said they were subjected to physical violence, three percent to sexual violence, 38.60 per cent to emotional violence and 14.50 per cent women reported controlling behaviour from husbands.

The study suggested that awareness programs need to be conducted regarding helplines, medical and legal aspects. All domestic violence cases should be registered and social, psychological and legal support has to be provided to the victim.Shaikpet slum is one of the biggest slums in Hyderabad, consisting of 18 small clusters and a population of 60,000.