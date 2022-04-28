Telangana: Final year students lament eligibility norms

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Group I and police recruitment notifications having been released, several students pursuing their final year of graduation are upset over the fact that they are not eligible to take the examinations.According to the eligibility criteria decided by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), only those who have completed bachelor’s degree are eligible.

However, owing to Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns, the examinations for students who would be passing out in 2022 have been postponed to July. This has rendered many students ineligible for prelims which are slated to take place in July- August.

“In the NEET and UPSC examinations, those who are doing their 12th grade and those who are in the final year of graduation are allowed to make an attempt. With all examinations, right from KG to PG being delayed across the State due to the pandemic and lockdown, we are losing employment opportunities,” rued one student, on the condition of anonymity.

The pinch is being felt because Group 1 notifications, which usually comes once in many years, has 500 vacancies this time, making the chances of landing a job relatively easier.“The age limit mentioned for eligibility is 18 years, but with our exams having been delayed, there is no way we can take the prelims. If we take the exam and don’t make the cut, that is understandable but depriving us of making an attempt because we are yet to take our final examinations, is not fair,” said another student.

Aspirants have now taken to Twitter and other social media channels demanding that the rules be tweaked by the TSPSC. “Our YouTube, phone enquiries, social media platforms are flooded with this particular group of students and their parents asking if there is any way they can attempt the exams. Considering that students in their final year of qualifying examinations are allowed to take the prelims for NEET and UPSC, the TSPSC should also follow suit,” felt Delli Babu, administrator from Shikara Academy which provides coaching to students.