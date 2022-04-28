STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Pink party neta drives staffer to suicide

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Mallareddy and the investigation is in process, said K Satyanarayana, Inspector, Vanasthalipuram.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another instance of a suicide abetted by TRS leaders, a 46-year-old employee of a finance company ended his life on Tuesday by hanging after he was humiliated and abused by his owner, who is a ruling party functionary.

According to the police, three days ago, the owner of the company Kota Mallareddy, who is from Pochampally, accused his employee, 46-year-old Gangadhari Satyanarayana, of embezzlement of money from Vijay Durga Finance Company accounts and abused him in filthy language. He also took away his phone and bike.

Satyanarayana, returned home in Vanasthalipuram  and explained to his wife how he was abused by Mallareddy, whose wife Pushapalatha is a ZPTC member of Pochamapally. On Tuesday, Satyanarayana’s wife found his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan in their house. She lodged a complaint with the police.A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Mallareddy and the investigation is in process, said K Satyanarayana, Inspector, Vanasthalipuram.

