Telangana: RTC bus crew pushed to the limit by management

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The constant pressure on TSRTC drivers and conductors to increase fuel efficiency has started taking its toll. Besides cancellation of leaves for at least 3 months for the staff, the push for optimum utilisation of both man and machine has left the employees struggling.

With no new recruitments, most of those behind the wheel of the RTC fleet are over 40 years of age. They are regularly counselled to maintain good KMPL (KM per Litre), while conductors are put under pressure to increase Earnings per Kilometre (EPK) and Occupancy Ratio (OR).

“We have been asked not to avail any of the leaves for about 100 days and to focus on increasing efficiency. On the first working day of each week, we are counselled by the Depot Manager to achieve the targets of 5 to 6 KMPL. When the bus is overloaded with double the capacity and considering other factors, it’s irrational,” complained a driver belonging to Barkatpura depot.

This constant pressure is affecting the well-being of RTC drivers. A Srinivas, of HCU depot died by suicide this week after being issued a ‘charge memo’ over his absence from work. A few months ago, Tirupati Reddy of Ranigunj-I also died by suicide.

“The existing drivers are overworked. This 3-month programme being implemented is taking a toll. Besides not being able to avail leaves, we are working close to 8-10 hours, as the earlier mechanism of six and half hours has been altered,” said another driver, reporting to Ranigunj II. Unions which continue to lament about not being properly represented accuse the management of ignoring pressing issues, hence Srinivas’s suicide.

“The crew is being pushed to the wall. I condemn the unilateral measures by management being adopted while ignoring the impact on workers’ health. This amounts to harassment, as all the norms are being ignored. I received several complaints that sick leaves are not being given,” said K Hanumanthu, RTC JAC vice president.