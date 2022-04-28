TRS resolutions target BJP’s ‘bulldozer rule’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government for defeating the nation’s federal spirit, neglecting Telangana and its “communal politics”. The TRS plenary adopted 13 resolutions, out of which 12 are against the Modi government. The party also demanded that Dalit Bandhu be implemented across the country. The pink party sought that the Centre sanction Navodaya Schools to all districts and withdraw GST on handlooms. It opposed the ‘anti-weaver policies’ adopted by the Centre.

Other resolutions

Paddy Procurement: The TRS extended gratitude to the Telangana government for procuring paddy in the current season. The party criticised the Central government for its failure in resolving the paddy procurement issue amicably. “The Centre’s anti-farmer policies include reducing subsidy on fertilizers thereby burdening farmers. The increase in petrol and diesel prices also hiked the input cost of farming,” it said. The party resolved not to compromise on farmers’ issues.

Key role at national level: There is a need for TRS to play a constructive role and fill the political void at national level. The party asserted to bring a qualitative change in the country on the lines of Telangana’s “desirable results” in education, irrigation, health and economic sectors. The country should be freed from the evil forces and end the bulldozer rule and divide and rule policies adopted by rulers, TRS said. The party felt that Atma Nirbhar Bharat had turned out to be a Durbhar (worse) Bharat.

Price rise: The party demanded that the Centre reduce spiralling prices of essential commodities.

Reservations for women: The Central government ought to adopt a Bill in Parliament to provide 33% reservations to women in legislative bodies.

Religious intolerance: The TRS resolved to fight against the religious intolerance and protect integrity and the country’s unique culture. The plenary observed growing religious intolerance will weaken the country on all fronts.

BC Ministry: The TRS urged the Centre to constitute a BC Welfare Ministry in the Central government and to take up BC census.

Reservations for Muslims: The TRS demanded that the Centre enhance quota for deserving communities in education and employment based on their social conditions. The ruling party sought an increase in quota for Muslims to 12% from the current 4% proportionate of the population. The ST reservation should also be increased to 10% .

Tax structure: The TRS demanded that the Centre collect the taxes from divisive pool and stop the practice of tax collection through cess which dents the State share from tax revenue. The TRS alleged that BJP-led Union government has adopted “weaker States - strong Centre” approach to weaken the States financially. The Centre should pay 41 per cent devolution to the States. The States are getting only 29.6 per cent devolution due to the cess system in the tax collection.

Refer Krishna water issue to Tribunal: The party plenary also demanded that the Central government refer the issue of Krishna river water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to a Tribunal.

Federal spirit: The ruling TRS party resolved to fight against the Union government for undermining the federal spirit and suppressing constitutional rights which have been accorded to the States. The TRS demanded the Centre to scrap new power acts and dam safety acts which are detrimental to the States. The one nation - one registration and one nation- one market policies are part of consolidating the powers of the centre and weaken the states.