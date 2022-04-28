STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Consulate resumes interviews for tourist visas 

The US Consulate will take up ‘first time tourist B1 and B2’ visa interviews that were stopped in March 2020 after the outbreak of Covid-19. 

Published: 28th April 2022 05:49 AM

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Consulate will take up ‘first time tourist B1 and B2’ visa interviews that were stopped in March 2020 after the outbreak of Covid-19. In a tweet, US Consulate General, Hyderabad said, “In September 2022 we will begin interviewing B1/B2 first time applicants again - this is the last category to reopen. We will start booking those appointments in the coming weeks - plan flexibly as they will go up fast. We will add more appointments on a rolling basis.”

In terms of renewals of Tourist B1 and B2 visas, the Consulate tweeted, “We are well on track to process significantly more visas than last year. For those with a currently valid visa, it is now possible to travel to the US as soon as you’ve been fully vaccinated. For those who need to renew a valid visa that expired in the past 48 months, it’s generally possible to get a dropbox appointment within a few months. With all the plans laid out, the entire visa operations of the US Mission is anticipated to process nearly 8,00,000 visa applications this year.

Comments

