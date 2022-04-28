Woman in Telangana ends life fearing loss of land 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Tension prevailed in Kokyanayak tanda near Amrad village under Mugpal mandal in Nizamabad district after a 60-year-old woman died by suicide allegedly due to fear of losing her land under Kaleshwaram project Package-22.

The family members of the victim, Bujji Bai, and tribals alleged that the elderly woman had filed a complaint with the police after engineers started works as part of KLIS package-22 acting at the directions of Nizamabad RDO and Tehsildar.

The victim’s kin and locals staged a protest at Gadkol Pump House with the woman’s body. They demanded that Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy come to their village and give an explanation as to why he directed the engineers to start the works with the support of police.

Following this, Nizamabad RDO Ravi and ACP A Venkateshwarllu reached the spot and held discussions with the protestors.Later, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Government General Hospital , Nizamabad for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.