STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Woman in Telangana ends life fearing loss of land 

The victim’s kin and locals staged a protest at Gadkol Pump House with the woman’s body.

Published: 28th April 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Tension prevailed in Kokyanayak tanda near Amrad village under Mugpal mandal in Nizamabad district after a 60-year-old woman died by suicide allegedly due to fear of losing her land under Kaleshwaram project Package-22.

The family members of the victim, Bujji Bai, and tribals alleged that the elderly woman had filed a complaint with the police after engineers started works as part of KLIS package-22 acting at the directions of Nizamabad RDO and Tehsildar. 

The victim’s kin and locals staged a protest at Gadkol Pump House with the woman’s body. They demanded that Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy come to their village and give an explanation as to why he directed the engineers to start the works with the support of police.

Following this, Nizamabad RDO Ravi and ACP A Venkateshwarllu reached the spot and held discussions with the protestors.Later, police reached the spot and shifted the body to  Government General Hospital , Nizamabad for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp