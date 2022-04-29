Ignored by K Chandrasekhar Rao again, Congress leaders mask disappointment

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the TRS celebrated its 21st foundation day with much fanfare, the Telangana Congress tried its best not to show its disappointment at being completely ignored by the ruling party.

Many in the Congress felt that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, during his address to the plenary, once again tried to relegate the grand old party to a nobody by not even bothering to mention it, let alone criticise it.

The Congress leaders feel that by not mentioning their party, Rao has deprived them of the opportunity to draw political mileage. However, some Congress leaders shrugged off their disappointment by describing Rao as a master of deception who is trying to confuse rather than clear the air about his political overtures.

“KCR is trying to relegate the Congress to the third position and being critical of only BJP means it is a political gamble to highlight it as the main Opposition in the State. This is an attempt to confuse people to show both parties are fierce rivals,” felt a former Minister.

To substantiate the claim that the TRS and BJP are strange bed-fellows, the Congress leader argued that Rao, against whom several corruption cases were pending, could have been brought to book by now. “But this is not the case as evident by the fact that Bandi Sanjay has limited himself to making threats rather than getting his party’s central leadership to take action.

It is good that the PK episode is over, otherwise it has sent the wrong signal that TRS and Congress were future allies,” he said. “His speech was well crafted and it created more confusion. This is a clear attempt by TRS to show that BJP is gaining strength in Telangana,” felt an AICC leader.