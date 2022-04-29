Justice league

By Express News Service

HC reserves orders on ambit of GO 69

The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its order in three writ petitions seeking a direction to exclude them from the purview of GO 69 which replaced GO 111, under which “most of the restrictions” imposed on constructions within the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar in Hyderabad have been removed. GO 111, issued in 1996, covered 84 villages, including Vattinagulapally, which happens to be within 10 km of the catchme-nt area of both the lakes. GO 69 was issued on April 12, 2022 removing several of the restrictions imposed by GO 111.

The Environment Protection Training and Research and Institute (EPTRI) conducted an exhaustive hydrological and topographical study and submitted a report removing part of Vattinagulapally from the purview of the GO 111. A bench comprsing Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was dealing with the writ petitions filed by Agni Agritech Pvt Ltd and 3 others, M. Anuradha and 4 others and K Suryanarayana and 7 others, all having lands in Vattinagulapally village seeking relief as the proposed rules and regulatory measures under GO 69 were not applicable to their lands.

No ex gratia if one dies due to own negligence: HC

Justice Anupama Chakravarthy of Telangana High Court on Thursday made it clear that the Railways need not compensate under Section 124A of the Railway Act if a passenger dies due to his own negligence while crossing the railway tracks. The judge, in a case related to a such death, said that the oral evidence of the victim’s son showed that the accident was the result of the negligent act of crossing the tracks and therefore no compensation need to be paid by the Railways, the court said.

On May 6, 2008, Nookala Subba Ratnamma, along with her relatives boarded Howrah-Tirupathi express at Akividu and got down at Singarayakonda Railway Station. She then climbed down the platform and was trying to cross the railway tracks to climb onto another platform when Navajeevan Express, coming from Kavali side mowed her down. The victim’s son filed a plea claiming compensation of `8 lakh from Railways. The Tribunal, after considering the oral and documentary evidence adduced before it, dismissed the plea, following which he moved the High Court.

HC bids farewell to Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy

The Telangana High Court on Thursday bid farewell to Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy as his retirement falls during summer vacation i.e. on May 3. All the judges and advocates who gathered at the first court hall of the Chief Justice in the afternoon for a farewell function recalled Justice Reddy’s services to the judiciary.