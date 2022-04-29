Orphaned minor raped by uncle, cop in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two persons were held for raping an orphaned minor girl with mental health disorders in Chandrasekhar Nagar of the city. Nizamabad Rural Police Sub-Inspector (SI) G Limbadri said the victim used to live with her uncle Mallamuthy Pedda Gangaram, an accused, and his family. The other accused L Chadrakanth, an Armed Reserve (AR) constable, had good relations with the parents of the victim before they passed away. He would use it to his advantage to rape the minor girl, the SI said.

On Monday, locals found the AR constable raping the minor and confronted him. They warned him to leave her and never come back again. Later on Wednesday, Pedda Gangaram was caught by his brother when he was raping the minor. Family members confronted him but refused to file a complaint with the police.

However, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) leader Sabbani Latha brought the issue to the police’s notice. The victim was then taken to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) for medical examination.

Acting on the complaint filed by Latha, the police registered a case against the two accused, Pedda Gangaram and Chandrakanth, under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).