STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Orphaned minor raped by uncle, cop in Nizamabad

Two persons were held for raping an orphaned minor girl with mental health disorders in Chandrasekhar Nagar of the city. 

Published: 29th April 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  Two persons were held for raping an orphaned minor girl with mental health disorders in Chandrasekhar Nagar of the city. Nizamabad Rural Police Sub-Inspector (SI) G Limbadri said the victim used to live with her uncle Mallamuthy Pedda Gangaram, an accused, and his family. The other accused L Chadrakanth, an Armed Reserve (AR) constable, had good relations with the parents of the victim before they passed away. He would use it to his advantage to rape the minor girl, the SI said.

On Monday, locals found the AR constable raping the minor and confronted him. They warned him to leave her and never come back again. Later on Wednesday, Pedda Gangaram was caught by his brother when he was raping the minor. Family members confronted him but refused to file a complaint with the police.

However, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) leader Sabbani Latha brought the issue to the police’s notice. The victim was then taken to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) for medical examination.

Acting on the complaint filed by Latha, the police registered a case against the two accused, Pedda Gangaram and Chandrakanth, under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp