Telangana: Failed to recognise murder accused Ravi, says CI

Incidentally, the same Petbasheerbad police had sought custody of the seven accused in the murder conspiracy.

Munnur Ravi takes a selfie with Ramesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Petbasheerbad Circle Inspector (CI) S Ramesh on Thursday clarified that he failed to recognise Munnur Ravi, one of the accused in Minister Srinivas Goud murder conspiracy, at the HICC on Wednesday. 

“Around 50 to 60 people got their photographs clicked at the HICC. I was posted at the HICC as part of the security arrangements where Ravi got his picture clicked with me,” Ramesh said in a statement.  The CI said that he got to know that it was Ravi only after the picture was shared online. 

Incidentally, the same Petbasheerbad police had sought custody of the seven accused in the murder conspiracy. Meanwhile, efforts are on to find out how Ravi managed to gain entry into the HICC. The event had a system in place where delegates were allowed entry after they scanned a bar-code.  Ravi not only gained entry inside the venue, he also got his picture taken with various TRS leaders.

