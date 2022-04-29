STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Four held for killing MRPS activist, two on the run

Four persons, including key conspirator Kandula Sudhakar, were arrested by LB Nagar on Thursday for killing a Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) activist. 

Published: 29th April 2022

By Express News Service

The body of the victim, P Bhanuchandar, was retrieved from a canal in Khammam on Monday. Sudhakar, Kommu Yadagiri, Yaqoob Pasha and Gundela Rayudu were arrested while Munna and Chandu Nayak are absconding.

According to the police, the six accused had grudges against the victim as he had filed cases under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against them. In a bid to take revenge, they sought lift from him near Vikarabad saying that they were heading towards Addagudur. Bhanuchandar agreed to give them a lift. When they reached Mothkur, he was attacked by the accused using an iron rod.

