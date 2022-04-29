Thermo Fisher Scientific’s centre to come up in Hyderabad soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has become home to world-class manufacturing facilities and R&D centres. A few days after Ferring Pharmaceuticals opened its manufacturing facility, Thermo Fisher Scientific has now commissioned its India Engineering Centre (IEC).

The newly expanded IEC is part of Thermo Fisher’s R&D Center of Excellence in India and will bring an additional 140 jobs to the region. Thermo Fisher Scientific invests more than $1.4 billion annually in R&D. This IEC will employ over 450 diversely talented engineers and vendor partners. The centre at Hyderabad is a 42,000 sq ft facility that includes the engineering lab and will support new product development for laboratory and analytical solutions.

At its inauguration, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Inauguration of the IEC is a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and the pro-business policies of the Government, which attracts global players to Hyderabad. With the annual planned R&D investment of $15 million, I am also happy to learn that this facility will create employment of over 450 people, throughout the value chain.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific Asia Pacific president Tony Acciarito said: “Hyderabad is a hotspot for talent acquisition, home to world-renowned R&D institutes, and one of India’s fastest-growing engineering, life sciences, and IT knowledge hubs. The expansion of the facility is a testament to Thermo Fisher’s unwavering commitment to supporting change by accelerating innovation for new products.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenues of approximately $40 billion. Its global team delivers innovative technologies, purchasing convenience, and pharmaceutical services through industry-leading brands.