STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS plenary only to criticise BJP: State president Bandi Sanjay

“First you need to look at how a wealthy state like Telangana has been pushed into a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, putting Rs 1 lakh debt burden on each citizen.

Published: 29th April 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday criticised the TRS for holding the party’s 21st plenary with the sole objective of blaming and criticising the Centre and BJP, without even discussing the party’s achievements, reviewing the promises made by the party, and to take opinion of the party leaders, which would be the agenda of any other ruling party. 

“First you need to look at how a wealthy state like Telangana has been pushed into a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, putting Rs 1 lakh debt burden on each citizen. Employees are not getting paid even by the 12th day of the month and not receiving their due benefits. You owe Rs 70,000 crore to Discoms yet you go to town on 24x7 power to farmers,” he said. The BJP MP said that the Centre had borne the burden of fertiliser subsidy to the tune of `60,939 crore in the last Kharif season. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp