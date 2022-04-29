TRS plenary only to criticise BJP: State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday criticised the TRS for holding the party’s 21st plenary with the sole objective of blaming and criticising the Centre and BJP, without even discussing the party’s achievements, reviewing the promises made by the party, and to take opinion of the party leaders, which would be the agenda of any other ruling party.

“First you need to look at how a wealthy state like Telangana has been pushed into a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, putting Rs 1 lakh debt burden on each citizen. Employees are not getting paid even by the 12th day of the month and not receiving their due benefits. You owe Rs 70,000 crore to Discoms yet you go to town on 24x7 power to farmers,” he said. The BJP MP said that the Centre had borne the burden of fertiliser subsidy to the tune of `60,939 crore in the last Kharif season.