STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam hospital staff molests pregnant woman, suspended 

According to sources, Lal Khan has been working at the hospital for last many years.  On Wednesday, he tried to  molest the pregnant woman at the operation theatre.

Published: 30th April 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The district medical officials on Friday suspended a staff working at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam after he misbehaved with a pregnant woman who had come to the hospital for delivery. 

Speaking to mediapersons, the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) superintendent Dr Mukenteswara Rao said, “I received a report from Area Hospital superintendent K Ramakrishna against Male Nursing Orderly (MNO) G Lal Khan at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam. He has been suspended from services as per the directions of district Collector D Anudeep.”

According to sources, Lal Khan has been working at the hospital for the last few years.  On Wednesday, he tried to molest a pregnant woman at the operation theatre. The woman and her relatives complained to the Area Hospital superintendent about it. Subsequently, the issue came to the notice of the District Collector who ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by the Area Hospital superintendent K Ramakrishna at Town police station, a case has been registered against Lal Khan.  Sources said even some doctors of the hospital had complained against Lal Khan in the past. He has reportedly misbehaved with many women who reached the hospital seeking treatment for various ailments.  “We have launched a detailed inquiry into the complaint,” the police said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCHS pregnant woman staff suspended misbehaved
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp