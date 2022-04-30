Bhadrachalam hospital staff molests pregnant woman, suspended 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The district medical officials on Friday suspended a staff working at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam after he misbehaved with a pregnant woman who had come to the hospital for delivery.

Speaking to mediapersons, the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) superintendent Dr Mukenteswara Rao said, “I received a report from Area Hospital superintendent K Ramakrishna against Male Nursing Orderly (MNO) G Lal Khan at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam. He has been suspended from services as per the directions of district Collector D Anudeep.”

According to sources, Lal Khan has been working at the hospital for the last few years. On Wednesday, he tried to molest a pregnant woman at the operation theatre. The woman and her relatives complained to the Area Hospital superintendent about it. Subsequently, the issue came to the notice of the District Collector who ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by the Area Hospital superintendent K Ramakrishna at Town police station, a case has been registered against Lal Khan. Sources said even some doctors of the hospital had complained against Lal Khan in the past. He has reportedly misbehaved with many women who reached the hospital seeking treatment for various ailments. “We have launched a detailed inquiry into the complaint,” the police said.

