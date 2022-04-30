STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC collects  Rs 640 crore property tax under EBS, surpasses last year’s record

This year, there will be no extension of EBS unlike last year where the State government had given one month extension, up to May, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th April 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has surpassed the highest ever property tax collections in the Early Bird Scheme. As against the last year collection of Rs 541 crore in April-May 2021, the civic body has already collected Rs 640 crore.

April 30 is the last day for the EBS scheme, where a five per cent rebate on property tax is given. In this connection all the Citizen Service Centres situated in all the 30 GHMC circles will remain open from 10 am to 10 pm on Saturday.  

This year, there will be no extension of EBS unlike last year where the State government had given one month extension, up to May, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. GHMC officials told Express that during April and May last year, about Rs 541 crore was collected. That record has now been surpassed by collecting `640 crore till reports came in. It is expected to cross Rs 650 crore by Friday late night.

Of the 17.48 lakh assessments in GHMC, over 6.50 lakh people have paid the tax.  Officials said the rebate is being given only on the current year’s tax and not on arrears accumulating from previous years. The corporation has already sent text messages to all property owners with a web link. Those wishing to avail the offer can pay online using the web link or can visit nearby Citizen Services Centres. 

