Harish lays stone for irrigation works, attacks BJP

NIZAMABAD: State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday asked BJP leaders to show one ‘good work’ that the Union government has done in the last seven years. He was speaking at a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a lift irrigation scheme in Jakora village of Varni madal. Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who was accompanying the Minister said that the irrigation work will cost Rs 69.52 crore. Earlier in the day, Harish also laid the foundation stone for a nursing college building in Banswada town.

He said that BJP simply continued to remain in power for several years, but not a single good work was not done. BJP brought agricultural laws, later withdrew them. Now, the government wants to force the State government to install metres for agricultural power connections. He asked if the BJP supported the poor that comprise 80 per cent of the population or the 20 per cent rich people.

He also demanded that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay give an answer to the unemployed youth of the State for when the Union government will fill up the 15 lakhs vacancies. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already stated that the State government would announce vacant posts every year for recruitment.

‘Rahul unlucky for Cong’

Describing AICC leader Rahul Gandhi as a leader with an ‘iron leg’, Harish said that wherever he goes, Congress faces defeat. “Rahul campaigned in UP and Punjab and the Congress was defeated in both the States. He was unable to manage affairs of his house. How can he do something in Telangana,’’ Harish asked. He said that national parties did not address the needs of Telangana people.