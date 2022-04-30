KCR spreading lies, migration from Palamuru continues: Bandi

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: Tearing into the ruling TRS for claiming that migration of workers from Palamuru to Mumbai has stopped, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that hundreds of workers continue to migrate from the region every day in search of livelihood. The ruling party has been claiming that there was no annual migration from the parched Palamuru region after the State government extended irrigation facilities, turning it lush green.

During his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the Narayanpet Assembly constituency on Friday morning, Bandi Sanjay boarded a Mumbai-bound TSRTC bus from Narayanpet. Upon his interaction with the passengers and the driver, he came to know that all of them — including women and children — were going to Mumbai, migrating in search of livelihood. They told Sanjay that hundreds were migrating to Mumbai every day in search of livelihood, and that most of them were leaving behind their children.

Mounting his attack on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that his family was making thousands of crores while people from the Palamuru region were migrating for bread and butter. “All the family members of the CM have been spreading lies for their own prosperity,” he said.