KTR launches broadside at lack of infra in AP, waves white flag later

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao kicked up a political storm on Friday by describing neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as a State that lacked proper road infrastructure or drinking water or power supply, only to make amends later by describing his remarks as ‘innocuous and the pain caused due to them unintentional’.

His caustic remarks earlier took everyone by surprise since the TRS government has been on fairly friendly terms with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and has not targeted AP in the recent past on any issue, let alone governance.

Apparently taken aback by the backlash, Rama Rao tweeted later in the evening: “It appears that an innocuous comment that I had made at a meeting earlier today may have caused some unintentional pain to my friends in AP. I enjoy a great brotherly equation with AP CM Jagan Garu & wish that the state prospers under his leadership (sic)”.

Earlier in the day, at a meeting organised by CREDAI in Hyderabad, Rama Rao, without naming AP, said that there were no roads, no power and no water in the neighbouring State. “Recently, one of my friends went to his native village in our neighbouring State during Sankranti, where he has orchards and a house.

After he returned to Telangana, he called me up and requested me to arrange four buses from each village of Telangana to the neighbouring State. I asked why he was making such a suggestion. My friend said that there was no power or water and roads in the state were in a pathetic condition. Send people from Telangana to that state so that, the people living here will understand the importance and development of Telangana. My friend said that he heaved a sigh of relief only after he returned to TS from his native state,” he said.

KTR’s outburst against AP’s infra, or lack thereof, sparked intense speculation about why he suddenly targeted AP. An impression gained ground that his comments were indicative of his attempt to cobble up support from people of Andhra origin in about 20 Assembly segments in Hyderabad who are unhappy with Jagan’s rule in AP, particularly on his adamant stand on shifting the capital from Amaravati, notwithstanding the AP HC verdict.

Poll fever behind KTR comments, says Peddireddy

Responding to his comments, Peddireddy, who held the Panchayat Raj portfolio till recently, asserted that there were no power cuts in Andhra and the government was ready to purchase coal at any cost. “After Jagan formed the government, roads were developed significantly, be it Panchayat, R&B or National Highways.

In fact, the number of roads and length developed in AP is far greater than in Telangana, ” he explained. Peddireddy opined that Rama Rao might have made the comments in view of the brewing election fever in Telangana. “But belittling a neighbouring State for political mileage is not proper,” he stressed. The response of Botcha, who earlier held the MAUD portfolio, was much sharper.

“There is no power in Hyderabad, as I myself have seen. KTR might have been told untruths about the condition in AP, but I myself have experienced power cuts in Hyderabad and we had to use generators. We are not making an issue out of it. Responsible people like KTR should refrain from making such comments,” he said, inviting Rama Rao to see for himself the conditions of the roads. He demanded Rama Rao withdraw his comments. “It is the arrogance of having Hyderabad with them.

Though we don’t want to be dragged into a verbal duel with the TRS, KTR has forced us to. Besides, the TDP too is latching on to his comments. TRS is under pressure in Telangana, which could be the reason for KTR’s attempt to tarnish us to gain political mileage,” a close aide to the Chief Minister said. Minister Gudivada Amarnath said if Rama Rao visits Andhra Pradesh, more so villages, he will see the development, which was fast-tracked by village/ward secretariats, a concept introduced by Jagan.

“Power problems are present in 16 States in the country and Andhra Pradesh is one of them. Power cuts are there in Telangana too,” he pointed out. Refusing to politicise the issue, Sajjala said post bifurcation, there are several issues pending between the two States, more so the distribution of assets.

“In the first five years, there was no development and after Jagan took over, every effort was being made to develop the State. Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh slammed the YSRCP government for making Andhra Pradesh a ‘laughing stock’ in the eyes of the neighbouring States. He tweeted a video clip of Rama Rao to buttress his allegation that the YSRCP regime has “destroyed” the State in the past three years.