Land mafia eyeing prime lands in Kharkana Gadda

Land mafia has been eyeing prime lands and threatening land owners in  the town.

Published: 30th April 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Land mafia has been eyeing prime lands and threatening landowners in the town. They have been trying to encroach upon some of the government lands in Kharkana Gadda area.

To stop them in their tracks, local corporators have filed a complaint with the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO)  N Anand Kumar, who constituted a committee to look into the matter. The land value is worth crores in that particular area. 

Anand Kumar said survey was conducted on Friday and in the preliminary inquiry it was found that some people have been trying to register the government land in their name. “They have even tried to sell some of the lands, whose market value is Rs 50 crore.

In that area, 65 acres of government land is there. If it is found that someone has registered the land in their name, the registration will be cancelled,” he said. Police have registered a case against a five-member gang for forging land documents. 
 

