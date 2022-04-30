Officials told to have contingency plans for water, power in tribal areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod instructed officials of ITDA Utnoor and Bhadrachalam, to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water and electricity in agency areas.

During a review meeting she has held virtually along with Tribal Welfare Commissioner Dr Christina Chongthu and other officials on Friday, she has instructed officials that wherever power-cuts and shortages were there, the matter needed to be pursued with NPDCL and SPDCL, and where Mission Bhagiratha pipe-lines were damaged, they needed to be addressed within a week.

In the meantime, she said that contingency plans for water supply through transportation of water had to be made where borewells were not functioning. She said that solar pumps had to be installed in deep forest habitations, where Mission Bhagiratha lines were not there. The Minister has also directed officials to ensure sufficient water supply to Ashram schools and hostels.

Instal solar pumps, Min tells officials

