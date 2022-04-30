Student’s neck slashed during school brawl, case registered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a senior intermediate student allegedly inflicted a knife injury on the neck of his junior while he was sleeping in his hostel room after a fight in a Gurukul school in Gowlidoddi here on April 26, police said on Friday.

The scuffle broke out between the two students in Telangana Social Welfare Residential School when the senior student accidentally slipped food on the victim’s hand. The victim is 16 years old and is in his First Year of Intermediate course at the Gurukul school.

According to the police, the victim raised his hand in anger at his senior when the food from his plate fell on him. The senior’s roommates reportedly bashed the junior. The hostel staff calmed them down and sent them to their respective rooms.

It is reported that the victim at around 1 am woke up with pain in his throat and informed his friends. When they took a close look, they found his throat slit and immediately took him to hospital. The doctors on Friday announced that the victim is out of danger and was released from the hospital. A case has been registered under an attempt to murder by Gachibowli police.