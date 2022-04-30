STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Student’s neck slashed during school brawl, case registered

The scuffle broke out between the two students in Telangana Social Welfare Residential School when the senior student accidentally slipped food on the victim’s hand.

Published: 30th April 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking incident, a senior intermediate student allegedly inflicted a knife injury on the neck of his junior while he was sleeping in his hostel room after a fight in a Gurukul school in Gowlidoddi here on April 26,  police said on Friday.

The scuffle broke out between the two students in Telangana Social Welfare Residential School when the senior student accidentally slipped food on the victim’s hand. The victim is 16 years old and is in his First Year of Intermediate course at the Gurukul school.

According to the police, the victim raised his hand in anger at his senior when the food from his plate fell on him. The senior’s roommates reportedly bashed the junior. The hostel staff calmed them down and sent them to their respective rooms.

It is reported that the victim at around 1 am woke up with pain in his throat and informed his friends. When they took a close look, they found his throat slit and immediately took him to hospital. The doctors on Friday announced that the victim is out of danger and was released from the hospital. A case has been registered under an attempt to murder by Gachibowli police.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurukul Gowlidoddi Social Welfare Residential School scuffle Students Knife Injury Gachibowli
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp