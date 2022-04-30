STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t allow communal hatred in TS: KCR at iftar

‘We have set an example for the nation in implementing welfare schemes’ .

Published: 30th April 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:51 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with schoolchildren during the iftar party that was hosted at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Asserting that Telangana was successfully on the path of development path, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday that there was no doubt that the State would also get a chance to lead the development of the entire country. He was speaking while hosting an iftar party at LB Stadium.  

Expressing concern over the incidents of hate crimes in the country, Rao said that it was a disease that required treatment. “The wicked forces will not sustain for long. Ultimately humanity wins over,” he said. “Communal tensions are prevailing in some parts of the country. We should not allow such actions in our State. We should maintain peace and harmony and treat everyone equally,” he said.

Rao said that Telangana State has set an example for the entire nation in implementing many welfare schemes. “Minority welfare institutes have been performing well in the State. Buoyed by success, other States are replicating such models,” he said. Rao further said that the country was in darkness as there was a severe shortage of power in many States. However, he said, Telangana was shining with an uninterrupted 24x7 power supply. 

Commenting on the country’s economic situation, the CM said, “If the Centre is weak then the States to become weak. The GSDP of the TS was Rs 11.5 lakh crore. But, if the Central government had performed well, then the State’s GSDP might have touched Rs 14.5 lakh crore.”  He added: “If there is a disturbance at the Centre, for any reason, we have to correct it. It is our responsibility to put the country on right track.”

Rao also recalled the recent hijab row in Bengaluru. He said, “People are made to feel that the entire country is witnessing a Bengaluru-like situation. This is not good. We have to fix it.” Rao also pointed out that before the formation of Telangana people used to suffer due to a lack of uninterrupted power supply, and drinking water and there was a scarcity of water for agricultural purposes. “However, there have been no such problems in the State over the last seven years,” he said.

