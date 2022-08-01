54 private hospitals put on notice in Nizamabad District over forceful C-sections

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Nizamabad District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) issued notices to 54 private hospitals across the district which are unnecessarily forcing women into caesarean (C-section) deliveries. Over the past year, district Collector C Narayana Reddy has received a swathe of complaints accusing several private hospitals in the district of forcing C-sections. Apart from the side effects on the woman’s health, it’s also putting a financial burden on middle-class families. Sources said hospitals charge anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000, forcing many to take loans to pay off the unnecessary medical costs.

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the Collector formed a special committee led by the DMHO and health officials as members. The committee inspected several private hospitals and found 54 in violation of guidelines regarding C-section deliveries. On the directions of the Collector, the DMHO issued notices to the 54 hospitals on Saturday asking the managements to furnish an explanation at the earliest. Of these 54 hospitals, 37 are in Nizamabad, nine in Armoor, and the remaining ones in Bodhan.

Sources said the officials may take stringent action against the erring hospital management to set a precedent. They added that the officials will monitor the rates charged by private hospitals as the State government is pushing for institutional deliveries in government hospitals.

