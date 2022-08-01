Home States Telangana

54 private hospitals put on notice in Nizamabad District over forceful C-sections

The committee inspected several private hospitals and found 54 in violation of guidelines of C-section deliveries. Of these 54 hospitals, 37 are in Nizamabad, nine in Armoor and remaining in Bodhan.

Published: 01st August 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Nizamabad District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) issued notices to 54 private hospitals across the district which are unnecessarily forcing women into caesarean (C-section) deliveries. Over the past year, district Collector C Narayana Reddy has received a swathe of complaints accusing several private hospitals in the district of forcing C-sections. Apart from the side effects on the woman’s health, it’s also putting a financial burden on middle-class families. Sources said hospitals charge anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000, forcing many to take loans to pay off the unnecessary medical costs.

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the Collector formed a special committee led by the DMHO and health officials as members. The committee inspected several private hospitals and found 54 in violation of guidelines regarding C-section deliveries. On the directions of the Collector, the DMHO issued notices to the 54 hospitals on Saturday asking the managements to furnish an explanation at the earliest. Of these 54 hospitals, 37 are in Nizamabad, nine in Armoor, and the remaining ones in Bodhan.

Sources said the officials may take stringent action against the erring hospital management to set a precedent. They added that the officials will monitor the rates charged by private hospitals as the State government is pushing for institutional deliveries in government hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad Health Officer Notice private Hospitals Forcing Caesarean
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp