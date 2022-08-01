Aadhaar number not mandatory for authenticating electoral registration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) started weeding out duplicate entries from electoral rolls through amendments to the Representation of People Act, 1950, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a notice asking the citizens to self-authenticate their electoral registration. The amended Forms-6B will be available on the GHMC website (https://ghmc.gov.in) from today.

The authorities have asked applicants to mention their 12-digit Aadhaar number in Form-6B. The applicants could submit Form-6B online on ERONET, GARUDA, NVSP, or the VHA portal. Linking Aadhaar, however, is not mandatory. If the Aadhaar number is unavailable, the applicant must submit any alternative document such as MGNREGA job card, passbook with a photograph issued by bank/post office, health insurance smart card, driving licence, PAN card or passport, service identity card issued by Central or State govts/PSUs/Public Limited Companies.

For offline submission of Form-6B, the registration office will deploy the booth-level officers (BLOs) who will visit door to door. The details of voters will be digitised and kept confidential. Moreover, as per the amendment, new voters can register themselves after attaining 18 years of age by the first day of the months of January, April, July, or October in the revision year.

Passbook, driving licence, PAN card are also valid

In place of Aadhaar, MGNREGA job card, passbook, health insurance smart card, driving licence, PAN card or passport, service identity card issued by governments/PSUs/Public Limited Companies can be used

