Home States Telangana

Aadhaar number not mandatory for authenticating electoral registration

For offline submission of Form-6B, the registration office will deploy the booth-level officers (BLOs) who will visit door to door.

Published: 01st August 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) started weeding out duplicate entries from electoral rolls through amendments to the Representation of People Act, 1950, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a notice asking the citizens to self-authenticate their electoral registration. The amended Forms-6B will be available on the GHMC website (https://ghmc.gov.in) from today.

The authorities have asked applicants to mention their 12-digit Aadhaar number in Form-6B. The applicants could submit Form-6B online on ERONET, GARUDA, NVSP, or the VHA portal. Linking Aadhaar, however, is not mandatory. If the Aadhaar number is unavailable, the applicant must submit any alternative document such as MGNREGA job card, passbook with a photograph issued by bank/post office, health insurance smart card, driving licence, PAN card or passport, service identity card issued by Central or State govts/PSUs/Public Limited Companies.

For offline submission of Form-6B, the registration office will deploy the booth-level officers (BLOs) who will visit door to door. The details of voters will be digitised and kept confidential. Moreover, as per the amendment, new voters can register themselves after attaining 18 years of age by the first day of the months of January, April, July, or October in the revision year.

Passbook, driving licence, PAN card are also valid
In place of Aadhaar, MGNREGA job card, passbook, health insurance smart card, driving licence, PAN card or passport, service identity card issued by governments/PSUs/Public Limited Companies can be used

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of India electoral rolls Representation of People Act GHMC MGNREGA NVSP VHA
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp