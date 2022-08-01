Authorities mum, encroachers take over Warangal Fort

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The very fact that authorities continue to remain a mute spectator appears to be emboldening some business establishments who are now encroaching the restricted area of the historical Warangal Fort. Over the course of time, a number of business establishments have encroached upon the premises of the fort. Though the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) issued notices to these business establishments to vacate the fort area, the encroachers have ignored these notices and continue to go ahead with their illegal constructions.

This has led to allegations that the Warangal district Collector and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner have failed to take any initiative to remove the encroachments on the fort premises.The fort, spread over 30 acres, is a protected structure under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act of 1958. Hence, the area within 100 metres of the boundary of the monument is a prohibited zone and within the next 200 metres is a regulated area for the purposes of construction, reconstruction, repairs and renovation.

The local people have opened business establishments such as restaurants within the boundaries of the Warangal Fort and right in front of the Kakatiya Kalathoranam. According to available data, ASI officials issue 10 to 15 notices every month against illegal constructions in the restricted area of the fort.

Speaking to Express, an ASI officer, without naming anyone, said they had directed the revenue officials, GWMC and district administration officials to take immediate action against illegal encroachments but failed to get any response. He alleged that the illegal structures were constructed in the restricted area with the support of the State government officials. Warangal district Collector Dr B Gopi and GWMC Commissioner P Pravinya were not available for comment.

Law lacks teeth

The fort is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958

