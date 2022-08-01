Home States Telangana

Bandi blasts KCR for not solving IIIT-Basara issue

Published: 01st August 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to reveal if his Delhi tour was an official trip or a personal one, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday claimed that “even the TRS MLAs and Ministers were wondering where and why the Chief Minister has gone”.The BJP leader also lambasted the Chief Minister for not solving the “basic issues” raised by the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies or IIIT-Basara.

Stating that even the local MP Soyam Bapu Rao who was on his way to talk to the students was arrested by police, he wondered: “Why was Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was arrested on his way to IIIT-Basara? Doesn’t he have the right to meet agitating students?”He also alleged that police attempted to run over the BJP karyakartas with a police van and in the process, one of the protesters was seriously injured.

“Some police personnel and other government officers have been harassing Hindu organisations,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sanjay appealed to the Chief Minister to allow him to meet the agitating students so that he can make a representation on their behalf.

