Home States Telangana

Courier firm penalised for damaging lifesaving drugs

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has penalised a courier company for causing damage to lifesaving medical supplies during transit.

Published: 01st August 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has penalised a courier company for causing damage to lifesaving medical supplies during transit. The drug supplier company Hetero Health Care Ltd. and its representative New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (an insurance company) sued Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt. Ltd. for damaging the highly valued medicines.

On April 24, 2017, Hetero Health Care Ltd. dispatched a consignment of 348 packages of lifesaving drugs valued at Rs 55.47 lakh from Hyderabad to be delivered to Kolkata. Though the said consignment was packed in aluminium foil strips inside craton boxes, the courier company failed to hand it carefully. When the consignment reached Kolkata on May 5, 2017, 400 strips were found damaged, and 200 strips were missing.

Finding fault with the courier company on account of deficiency of service, the Commission directed Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt. Ltd. to pay Rs 1.21 lakh for the damaged strips and Rs 1.54 lakh for the missing ones with 9 per cent interest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disputes Redressal Commission Hyderabad Courier Company Damage Lifesaving Medical Supplies Transit Hetero Health Care Ltd
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp