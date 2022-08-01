Hyderabad: Congress leader Feroz Khan's daughter dies in road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Feroz Khan's daughter was pronounced dead on the spot due to suspected overspeeding on Airport Road.

Tanaya Khakde, 22 along with her friends while returning to her house in Sathamrai village in an i10 car, Mirza Ali who was driving the car lost control due to alleged overspeeding and the car overturned. Mirza along with another girlfriend who was sitting in the front seats had a narrow escape as they were wearing seat belts and airbags too opened during the emergency.

Unfortunately, Tanaya who was sitting in the back rolled in the car when the car overturned and suffered severe bleeding injuries over her head.

The incident took place on NH-44 in the early hours of Monday in Sathamrai village limits. Onlookers and the patrol team closely attended to their emergency and immediately turned the car up straight and dialled for the ambulance. Tanaya died while she was being taken to the nearby hospital.

Tanya Khakde is 22-year-old and is a Beautician. Her death was informed to her parents and moved her body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination. Police are looking at the CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of the accident.

