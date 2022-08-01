By Express News Service

A Song of Fire & Ice

What was Chief Minister KCR’s Delhi Mission? No one knows what was on his mind, and to add to it, he kept a low profile during his ‘surprise visit’ to Hastina. Was there some kind of ‘Krishna Rayabaram?’ to mend fences with PM Modi & co? After all, Enforcement Directorate has been hyperactive and rumours are rife of imminent raids in Telangana too. Well, there was one visible outcome. He reportedly secured Rs 10,000 crore borrowing permit from the Centre after agreeing to the condition that the State government takes over the financial burden of Discoms — a U-turn from his earlier stance. After fire and fury, maybe the astute politician decided it is time for a song of Fire and Ice.

Sandehaatma Vinasyathi!

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy seems confused. On the one side, the alluring greener pastures of the BJP are beckoning, while at home in Congress, his frustrated ambitions are making him impatient. If he jumps ship, can he win on a BJP ticket? If not, it could well be political hara-kiri. The miffed leader is now much in demand though. After tete-a-tete with Amit Shah, now Rahul Baba has sent him a word. Basking in the moment, he has declared a “Kurukshetra war” against the TRS. But like Arjuna, he’s hesitant. Sandehaatma vinasyathi! One who hesitates, loses. Who is going to give him Gitopadesham? Diggy Raja or Amit Shah? “He has refused to meet Rahulji, asking what is the use?” a Congress source involved in cajoling the man told us. Last heard, Rajgopal Reddy is still not ready.

Errors of ‘Commission’

After her successful bye-bye babu campaign in Andhra, YS Sharmila is struggling to make an impact in Telangana. The lady’s grit is not in doubt but this is a different ball game and it seems, she is yet to master the art of speaking. Accusing CM KCR of taking cuts in irrigation projects, she claimed her late father YSR had never awarded projects to a single person... nor did he accept commissions from just one person. Oops! Social media had fun at her expense, forcing her office to clarify. Slip of the tongue is unaffordable in a face-off with a silver-tongued orator.

Curb your enthusiasm

An overzealous babu, the municipal commissioner of Bellampally, held a program in “honour of the Municipal Minister” at a government hospital the other day to celebrate the latter’s birthday. He might have wanted to score a few brownie points but in his enthusiasm, he slapped a memo on three staffers for their unpardonable sin of giving the event a miss. “You can reply to this memo within (24) hours after touching it. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken against you and your superiors will be informed..,” he warned.

Well, sparing him the trouble, BJP leaders informed his chief with evident glee. The embarrassed minister suspended him forthwith but what did he do in honour of KTR? Cut a cake and planted a few saplings, the fruits of which he reaped rather fast!

