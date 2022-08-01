Home States Telangana

Modi mentions Medaram Jatara in his Mann Ki Baat

Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara is a major tribal festival in Telangana people that marks the fight of the mother-daughter duo Sammakka and Saralamma against the powerful Kakatiya rulers over an unfair law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Speaking about India’s glorious and historic moments as India completes 75 years of Independence in the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned the many traditional fairs of tribal societies in different states in the country like the biennial Samakka-Saralamma Jatar at Medaram.

“Some of these fairs are associated with tribal culture, while some are organised in connection with tribal history and heritage. For example, if you get a chance, you must visit the four-day Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Medaram, Telangana. This fair is called Mahakumbh of Telangana,” the Prime Minister said.“I am very happy to see that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement,” he said, before going on to mention the Jatara.

Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara is a major tribal festival in Telangana people that marks the fight of the mother-daughter duo Sammakka and Saralamma against the powerful Kakatiya rulers over an unfair law. It is a four-day festival held at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district once every two years, attracting millions of people from all over the country.

Samakka resolved to continue the fight to avenge the dead though she was badly wounded. She told the people that as long as they remembered her, she would protect them and cursed that the Kakatiya dynasty would perish, before disappearing into the forest.

