Monsoon session in Sept may also not be prorogued

HYDERABAD: The monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly is likely to begin in the second week of September. However, it won’t be a new session but a continuation of the Budget session that was not prorogued after it concluded on March 15, 2022. The Speaker had adjourned the House sine die. There is a buzz in the power corridors of the State that the monsoon session may also not be prorogued due to the strained relations between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The State Legislature has to meet within six months of the last session, which means the monsoon session should commence before September 15. We are planning to conduct the session in the second week of September,” highly placed sources told the TNIE. The Budget session, which had begun on March 7, was concluded on March 15. The Speaker adjourned the House sine die but did not prorogue the House.

Notably, the Assembly was last prorogued after the seventh session held under the current dispensation in March 2021. The Budget session 2022-23 commenced without the customary address of the Governor. The reason for commencing the Budget session without the address of the Governor was that the Assembly was not prorogued, and the eighth session, which began in October 2021, was continued.

According to the sources, the Speaker may not recommend prorogation of the House till the next Assembly elections as the differences between Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan remain unresolved.

