Home States Telangana

Monsoon session in Sept may also not be prorogued

The Budget session, which had begun on March 7, was concluded on March 15. The Speaker adjourned the House sine die but did not prorogue the House.

Published: 01st August 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly is likely to begin in the second week of September. However, it won’t be a new session but a continuation of the Budget session that was not prorogued after it concluded on March 15, 2022. The Speaker had adjourned the House sine die. There is a buzz in the power corridors of the State that the monsoon session may also not be prorogued due to the strained relations between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The State Legislature has to meet within six months of the last session, which means the monsoon session should commence before September 15. We are planning to conduct the session in the second week of September,” highly placed sources told the TNIE. The Budget session, which had begun on March 7, was concluded on March 15. The Speaker adjourned the House sine die but did not prorogue the House.

Notably, the Assembly was last prorogued after the seventh session held under the current dispensation in March 2021. The Budget session 2022-23 commenced without the customary address of the Governor. The reason for commencing the Budget session without the address of the Governor was that the Assembly was not prorogued, and the eighth session, which began in October 2021, was continued.

According to the sources, the Speaker may not recommend prorogation of the House till the next Assembly elections as the differences between Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan remain unresolved.

Differences remain unresolved
According to the sources, the Speaker may not recommend prorogation of the House till the next Assembly elections as the differences between Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan remain unresolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moonsoon Legislative Assembly K Chandrasekhar Rao Budget Session
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp