Advocate killed in Mulugu, land disputes suspected

A group of unidentified assailants killed advocate and mining businessman M Malla Reddy at Pandikunta village in Mulugu district on Monday evening.

Published: 02nd August 2022

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A group of unidentified assailants killed advocate and mining businessman M Malla Reddy at Pandikunta village in Mulugu district on Monday evening. The assailants waylaid Malla Reddy when he was travelling from Mallampally to Hanamkonda and dragged him out of his car before attacking him indiscriminately with knives and sickles. The advocate died on the spot.

According to local residents, the incident occurred around 7 pm on National Highway 163 and they immediately informed the police.  Police, who rushed to the spot, said that the advocate, who is into mining business in Mallampally, was travelling towards Hanamkonda when the assailants hit his vehicle with another car and then dragged him out to attack him. Later, police shifted the body to the Mulugu Government Area Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to sources, Malla Reddy ran a red sand mining business in the surrounding areas of Mallampally village and he also ran a fuel station in the same village. He was also involved in some land disputes, they said. Mulugu Circle-inspector(CI) G Sridhar said that a case was registered under Section 302 IPC and further investigation is on. 

“As soon as we were informed about the incident, we rushed to the spot with sniffer dogs and a clues team for investigation. As per preliminary investigation a total of five persons were involved in Malla Reddy’s murder. We suspect that the land disputes could be motive behind the murder,” he said. Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya aka Seethaka demanded that the police act swiftly and arrest the accused.

