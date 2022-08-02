As Rajagopal Reddy stays mum, Congress mulls future plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After repeated attempts to hold talks with Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy did not yield fruit, the Congress high command held a meeting on Monday at AICC general secretary KC Venugopal’s residence to contemplate the future course of action. The meeting lasted for over 30 minutes.

The Congress, which has already suffered defections of 12 MLAs, wants to prove a point that they made all efforts to prevent another MLA from jumping ship. Interestingly, the meeting was attended by Rajagopal Reddy’s elder brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is the TPCC star campaigner and Nalgonda MP.

Also present were TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, veteran leader K Jana Reddy, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka. The discussion centred around the repercussions of initiating disciplinary action or else maintaining status quo.

The Congress understandably discussed the possible byelection, which would be necessitated in case Rajagopal resigns. The party discussed as to whom it would field if there is a byelection. Former MLA Palvai Govardhan Reddy’s daughter Sravanthi, former OU JAC leader Punna Kailash Netha and journalist-turned-politician Palle Ravi Kumar Goud have been seeking an opportunity to contest an election if there is one in the nearest future. In addition to these probables, the party has also explored the possibilities of deploying “parachute” candidates.

Aar yaa paar?

Rajagopal’s brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also attends meeting in Delhi to discuss course of action if brother resigns

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka informs media that ‘action plan’ would be revealed in the two to three days.

Young politicians Palvai Sravanthi, Punna Kailash likely to be considered as candidates in case there is a bypoll

Meanwhile, BJP gets ready for new entrants

Eatala lays the ground

BJP’s ‘Joining and Coordination Committee’ members Eatala Rajender and DK Aruna have reached Delhi to take clearances with regard to inductions into the party. The BJP leaders called on Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and held discussions on inductions.

Shah, Nadda to okay list

Rajender, convenor of the joining and coordination committee, and other leaders will meet BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to get final approval on the list of proposed candidates who wish to don saffron robes.

Former TRS MP may join

According to sources, a former MP of the TRS is likely to join the BJP. Rajender was entrusted with the task of inducting TRS and Congress leaders into the BJP. Quickly swinging into action, the former minister readied a list of candidates and submitted the same to the party high command.

