Bandi Sanjay's padayatra to pass through TRS, Congress strongholds

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fierce public speeches of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be back again from Tuesday cornering the State government for its “failures” on various fronts as his Praja Sangrama Yatra will enter the third phase from another temple town of Yadadri.

The third phase of the padyatra will proceed through erstwhile Nalgonda and Warangal districts, where the saffron party has scant presence. The Congress and TRS have a strong presence in these two districts. The BJP, however, is hoping that the walkathon will have a significant impact on expanding the party in these districts.

By undertaking a series of walkathons, Sanjay has been propagating the saffron party’s Hindu nationalist ideology. He began the last two padayatras from Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad and Jogulamba Shakti Peetham in Alampur in Gadwal district.

The latest padayatra will commence after offering prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, and will conclude at Sri Bhadrakali temple in Hanamkonda on August 26. Finding the relevant occasion to invoke nationalist sense among the masses, the saffron party will be holding a flag march on the 80th anniversary of the historical Quit India Movement at Gundrampalli village of Nalgonda district, where razakars of the Nizam had killed hundreds of his dissidents and threw their bodies into a well.

Education & health were the focus in earlier phases

During the first and second phases of the Praja Sangrama Yatra which he took out in peak summer, people predominantly brought the issues of education (first phase of the walkathon), and health and housing (second phase of the walkathon) to his notice.

“It was evident that the people are suffering from lack of basic amenities in the State,” Sanjay said, while speaking to Express. He elucidated that the objective of his padayatra was to evolve an election manifesto with promises which are absolutely implementable. He said, “We have proved that the government claims on various aspects to be false. I myself boarded a bus to show that there were migrant labourers from erstwhile Mahbubnagar district during the padayatra.”

The Karimnagar MP has troubled the ruling TRS government with his sharp accusations of misuse of Central-sanctioned funds and misgovernance, during the first and second phases of the padayatra. It is likely that Sanjay would reflect his indignation in the third phase of the padayatra. At a time when the political discourse is revolving around a possible byelection in the Munugode constituency, Sanjay’s padayatra will progress through the segment as well.

