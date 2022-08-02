First goods train chugs into Medak railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first goods train chugged into Medak railway station on Monday. This is also the first freight train to be operated in the recently commissioned Akkanapet- Medak section. The station’s goods shed was notified to handle the freight traffic in July 2022. It has been permitted to handle both loading and unloading of bagged consignments.

Accordingly, the first freight train containing 15 wagons of fertilisers arrived from Kakinada at the station, marking the commencement of the freight operations at the station. Around 948 tonnes of fertilisers have been received through the first rake.

The commencement of freight operations at Medak station helps in catering the needs of customers to transport their consignments so as to improve their business avenues. This also helps in moving the essential items like food grains and fertilisers to the surrounding areas of the station in fast and economic means. This gives a boost to the long-cherished dream of people residing in Medak district.

The Medak railway station is the terminal station in Telangana and has been constructed as part of a new railway line between Akanapet - Medak new railway line project. The 17 km railway line between Akanapet- Medak was completed and commissioned in March.

