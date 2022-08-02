Home States Telangana

Jangaon woman kills 1-year-old disabled daughter 

Though accused claimed a chain snatcher threw her baby into the sump, cops unravelled truth

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mom Prasanna (centre) creates a scene after committing the crime

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In an act of unimaginable cruelty, a woman allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter by throwing her into a water sump in her house in Ambedkar Colony here on Monday and then created a scene as though a chain snatcher took her daughter by force and threw her into the water when she refused to part with her gold chain.

According to police, Prasanna resorted to the inhuman act after she was frustrated over her daughter Tejaswini not responding to any medical treatment for her mental disability. That apart, her treatment was becoming quite a financial burden on her.

As soon as she threw Tejaswini into the water, she began shouting for help as though someone had broken into her house and was trying to rob her of her gold chain. Then she began shouting for help saying that the intruder had thrown her daughter into the water and let someone help her.

According to Jangaon Inspector E Srinivas, there was no chain-snatching attempt at all, and Prasanna had enacted a scene to mislead the police. The locals rushed the baby to the hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

The police found that the mother had cooked up a story after they went through the CCTV camera footage where they found no chain snatcher. On interrogation, the mother admitted to killing her daughter and made up a scene to mislead the police. A case has been registered against Prasanna on the complaint of her husband Bhaskar. The body of the child has been shifted to Jangaon Government Area Hospital for post-mortem.
 

